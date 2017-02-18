Neil Gaiman begins work on his next novel, “The Seven Sisters”
February 18, 2017 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Neil Gaiman just released his spin on Norse myths (the aptly titled Norse Mythology), and the popular fantasy author mentioned at an event in London earlier this week that he had already begun work on his next novel. The follow-up to Neverwhere will be titled The Seven Sisters, The Verge reports.
The novelization of Neverwhere was released in 1996 as Gaiman’s first solo novel, based on the eponymous BBC Two series (also created by Gaiman, alongside producer Lenny Henry). In the years since, the Neverwhere world has been adapted into a star-studded BBC Radio teleplay and expanded through a short story, How the Maquis Got His Coat Back, but this week’s announcement marks the first official confirmation of a proper sequel.
The Guardian reports that the new novel will be inspired in part by Gaiman’s work with the UN’s refugee agency and “the kind of shape … London is in now, the kind of ways [it] is different to how it was 20 years ago.”
In Neverwhere, the city of London is mirrored by a magical world beneath it called London Below, a place filled with — as Gaiman describes — the “people who fall through the cracks.” In London Below, the various landmarks of London become far more fantastical — for example, the landmark “The Angel, Islington” is an actual angel, named Islington. The title of the upcoming novel, The Seven Sisters, presumably will play off a similar double meaning. (Seven Sisters is an area in North London.)
At the event, Gaiman noted that he was already a “solid three chapters in,” but there’s no formal release date. If Gaiman’s Twitter feed is anything to go by, he’s definitely hard at work.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran set to hold new military drills next week In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order, in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," Lavrov said.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,