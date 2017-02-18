David F. Sandberg to direct Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Shazam"

PanARMENIAN.Net - David F. Sandberg is in talks to direct DC comic book adaptation "Shazam" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for New Line, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Sandberg has “Annabelle 2” the sequel to 2014 supernatural horror film, “Annabelle,” set to be released by New Line on August 11th, 2017.

The Swedish filmmaker broke out with his 2016 debut “Lights Out,” which is based on his 2013 acclaimed horror short of the same name. A sequel to the film is also in the works at New Line.

Shazam, aka Captain Marvel, has an alter ego Billy Batson, who can transform into superhero form by saying the words “Shazam,” and then develops the powers of six mythological gods.

In the last decade, Shazam has regularly appeared in “Justice League of America” comics as well as Frank Miller’s “Batman” comics.

New Line’s upcoming slate includes “Fist Fight,” “Going in Style,” “Annabelle 2” and “It.” The company collaborated with Johnson on “Central Intelligence” last year, and also released “The Conjuring 2,” “Lights Out,” “Me Before You” and “Collateral Beauty.”