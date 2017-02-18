Busy Philipps to star in NBC comedy pilot “The Sackett Sisters”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Busy Philipps is returning to broadcast television.

The Cougar Town alum has booked one of the starring roles on NBC comedy pilot The Sackett Sisters, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The single-camera comedy revolves around the Sackett family, who is reunited when two estranged sisters perform an act of public heroism and are forced to navigate the aftermath together.

Philipps — who had multiple offers this season — will star as Mandy, the older sister, who is the family's living embodiment of their failure. She's been married three times and arrested six and has never held a job for more than a week. She's brash and cocky but deep down knows she's a screw-up, like all the other Sacketts. Her son Mickey, whom she had when she was 20, is the only thing she hasn't ruined.

Dangerously unprepared for motherhood, she will go to the ends of the earth to protect her kid. The casting brings Philipps back to broadcast television following the first three seasons of ABC comedy Cougar Town (which moved to TBS for seasons four through six). Her recent credits include episodes of HBO's Vice Principals, CBS' The Odd Couple, TBS' Angie Tribeca and Fox's New Girl. The Freaks and Geeks and Dawson's Creek grad is repped by ICM Partners and Rise Management.

30 Rock's Luke Del Tredici will pen the script for Universal Television and exec produce alongside Little Stranger's Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and 3 Arts' David Miner.

