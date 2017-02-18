War drama “Insyriated” wins Europa Cinemas Label prize

PanARMENIAN.Net - Insyriated, Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a Syrian family caught in its home while its city is under siege, has won the Europa Cinemas Label prize as the best European film in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

“Insyriated could not be more vital and topical, and an entirely appropriate winner of the Label,” the jury said in a statement.

Insyriated is set in a Damascus apartment and shows the members of a household, a microcosm of Syrian society, as they struggle with the horrors of the war raging outside. It stars Hiam Abbass, Diamand Bou Abboud, Juliette Navis and Mohsen Abbas.

The film will now receive distribution assistance to help it screen across the Europa Cinemas network, which consists of more than 1,000 art house cinemas across 41 European countries.

Insyriated was produced by Belgium's Altitude and Liaison Cinematographique of France and is sold internationally by Films Boutique.