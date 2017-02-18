War drama “Insyriated” wins Europa Cinemas Label prize
February 18, 2017 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Insyriated, Philippe van Leeuw's drama about a Syrian family caught in its home while its city is under siege, has won the Europa Cinemas Label prize as the best European film in the Panorama section of the Berlin Film Festival, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
“Insyriated could not be more vital and topical, and an entirely appropriate winner of the Label,” the jury said in a statement.
Insyriated is set in a Damascus apartment and shows the members of a household, a microcosm of Syrian society, as they struggle with the horrors of the war raging outside. It stars Hiam Abbass, Diamand Bou Abboud, Juliette Navis and Mohsen Abbas.
The film will now receive distribution assistance to help it screen across the Europa Cinemas network, which consists of more than 1,000 art house cinemas across 41 European countries.
Insyriated was produced by Belgium's Altitude and Liaison Cinematographique of France and is sold internationally by Films Boutique.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran set to hold new military drills next week In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order, in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," Lavrov said.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,