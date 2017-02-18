Malcolm McDowell to play Strauss in Nazi-era “Legacy of Fire”
February 18, 2017 - 15:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Mozart in the Jungle” actor Malcolm McDowell is being lined up to play German composer Richard Strauss in the movie “Legacy of Fire,” producer Timothy Haas announced Friday, February 18, according to Variety.
The production, set to shoot at Bavaria Film Studios, Germany, in late summer, centers on Strauss’ battle to save his Jewish daughter-in-law Alice during the Nazi period.
Stuart Orme directs from a screenplay written by Haas, with additional material from Wendy Oberman.
“Moulin Rouge!” production designer Brigitte Broch is attached to the project, and “Hacksaw Ridge” composer Rupert Gregson Williams is in talks to join the production, Haas said.
Haas and Philip Waley produce for Haas Silver Levene Film Studios, alongside Bernie Stampfer, Markus R. Vogelbacher and Roland Schaffner for International Film Partners.
Other projects on HSL’s development slate include “On the Edge of Darkness,” “The Hunt for Sister Edith,” “The Inside Outside Man” and “The Secrets of the Notebook.”
