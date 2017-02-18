HBO’s “Silicon Valley” season 4 trailer lands online (video)
February 18, 2017 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The trailer for season 4 of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” has arrived, and Richard (Thomas Middleditch) has a big announcement: he’s quitting, Variety said.
After the rest of the gang — including stars Erlich (T.J. Miller), Gilfoyle (Martin Starr), Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Jared (Zach Woods) —stare at Richard with flabbergasted expressions, Richard shares he has bigger plans. “I need to build something else,” he says, pointing to a chalkboard that has the words “new internet” inscribed on it.
Partially inspired by co-creator Mike Judge‘s experiences as a Silicon Valley engineer in the 1980s, the series tracks the life of the introverted programmer Richard and his fellow tech-savvy genius friends, who built “Pied Piper,” a compression platform. As they attempt to hit it big in a high-tech gold rush, they have to face various obstacles, from bigger corporations looking to steal their idea to various shifts in executive rankings of the company.
“Silicon Valley” is executive produced by Judge, Alec Berg, and John Altschuler.
