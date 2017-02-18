Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension
February 18, 2017 - 17:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Saturday, February 18 discussed the activity of the OSCE Yerevan Office with the organization’s secretary general Lamberto Zannier.
The two were meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Recently, some media reports suggested that the OSCE may discontinue its operations in the Armenian capital. In response to a PanARMENIAN.Net inquiry, the organization said the issue is still under consideration.
Also, Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov, also held on the margins of the conference. They both stressed the importance of adhering to agreements reached at summits in Vienna and St. Petersburg.
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev met on June 20 in Saint Petersburg to address the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin mediating the talks. The Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents confirmed their commitment to the implementation of agreements reached at a Vienna-hosted meeting on May 16. To that end, they agreed to increase the number of international observers in the Karabakh conflict zone. Also, they expressed satisfaction that the ceasefire was now holding. Prior to that, a meeting between both leaders was organized on May 16 in Vienna, with top diplomats from the Minsk Group co-chairing countries hosting the summit.
