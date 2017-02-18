Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov
February 18, 2017 - 17:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Saturday, February 18 for an end to a world order dominated by the West and said Moscow wanted to establish a "pragmatic" relationship with the United States, AFP reports.
Lavrov was speaking at the Munich Security Conference shortly after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence told the audience Washington remained "unwavering" in its commitment to the U.S.-led NATO military alliance as it faced a more assertive Russia.
Lavrov said that the time when the West called the shots was over and, dismissing NATO as a relic of the Cold War, added: "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order -- a post-West one -- in which each country is defined by its sovereignty."
Lavrov said Moscow wanted to build relations with Washington which would be "pragmatic with mutual respect and acknowledgement of our responsibility for global stability."
The two countries had never been in direct conflict, he said, noting that they were actually close neighbours across the Baring Straits.
Russia wanted to see a "common space of good neighbour relations from Vancouver to Vladivostok," he added.
Pence was in Europe along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and defence chief James Mattis as part of efforts to reassure allies rattled by President Donald Trump's "America First" stance and his calls for improved ties with Russia despite the continuing crisis in Ukraine.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors The guild of German art house cinemas gave their best film honor to Sally Potter's well-received drama “The Party,” starring Kirsten Scott Thomas.
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks (video) "Power Rangers" follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their town is on the verge of being obliterated.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,