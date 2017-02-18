"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks (video)
February 18, 2017 - 19:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has released a new trailer for "Power Rangers". The brand new footage offers a glimpse of the iconic Zordon, who's voiced by Bryan Cranston. The trailer also gives a better look at villainous Rita Repulsa, who is portrayed by Elizabeth Banks, AceShowbiz said.
"Are we more like 'Iron Man' or 'Spider-Man'?" asks Billy (RJ Cyler) a.k.a. the Blue Ranger after the Rangers discover their new identity as superheroes. The video then jumps into a scene where Trini (Becky G), the Yellow Ranger, casually tells her family that she's now a superhero.
In the trailer, Rita can be seen mocking the Rangers, saying, "Five little Rangers, how cute!" right before she summons a gargantuan monster called Goldar. The video concludes with Alpha 5 (Bill Hader) gets in few punches as he takes down an enemy while screaming, "Yeah! Power Rangers!"
"Power Rangers" follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.
Directed by Dean Israelita, "Power Rangers" also stars Dacre Montgomery as Jason the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly the Pink Ranger and Ludi Lin as Zack the Black Ranger.
"Power Rangers" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on March 24.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran set to hold new military drills next week In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order, in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," Lavrov said.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,