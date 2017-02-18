PanARMENIAN.Net - Lionsgate has released a new trailer for "Power Rangers". The brand new footage offers a glimpse of the iconic Zordon, who's voiced by Bryan Cranston. The trailer also gives a better look at villainous Rita Repulsa, who is portrayed by Elizabeth Banks, AceShowbiz said.

"Are we more like 'Iron Man' or 'Spider-Man'?" asks Billy (RJ Cyler) a.k.a. the Blue Ranger after the Rangers discover their new identity as superheroes. The video then jumps into a scene where Trini (Becky G), the Yellow Ranger, casually tells her family that she's now a superhero.

In the trailer, Rita can be seen mocking the Rangers, saying, "Five little Rangers, how cute!" right before she summons a gargantuan monster called Goldar. The video concludes with Alpha 5 (Bill Hader) gets in few punches as he takes down an enemy while screaming, "Yeah! Power Rangers!"

"Power Rangers" follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

Directed by Dean Israelita, "Power Rangers" also stars Dacre Montgomery as Jason the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly the Pink Ranger and Ludi Lin as Zack the Black Ranger.

"Power Rangers" is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on March 24.