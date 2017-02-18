“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors
February 18, 2017 - 19:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Ildiko Enyedi's idiosyncratic love story On Body and Soul collected a trio of separate honors for the independent juries of the Berlin Film Festival, picking up the best film awards from the association of international film critics (FIPRESCI), the German ecumenical jury and the audience award given by a jury of readers of Berlin daily newspaper the Berliner Morgenpost, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Enyedi, who first caught critics attention with her 1989 debut My Twentieth Century, which won the Cannes Camera d’Or prize for first feature, mixes stylized sensuality with magic realist humor in On Body and Soul, which sets its odd love story against the backdrop of a slaughterhouse. Films Boutique is handling world sales on the film.
Mama Colonel, a documentary from Dieudo Hamadi, was another multiple winner, taking the top prize from the ecumenical jury for a film screening in Berlin's Forum sidebar, as well as the audience award from the readers of Berlin's Tagespiegel newspaper. The film is a portrait of Colonel Honorine Munyole, a 44-year-old widow who runs a small police unit dedicated to protecting women who’ve been raped and children who’ve suffered abuse in the war-plagued regions of the Congo.
Documentaries seemed to capture the spirit of the times, at least for Berlin's independent juries this year. The Amnesty International Prize, awarded by the global human-rights group, went to Devil's Freedom, Everardo Gonzalez's documentary about the Mexican drug wars. Both of the ecumenical honors for films screening in Berlin's Panorama sidebar went to docs: top prize to Merzak Allouache's Investigating Paradise—a look at various Islamic visions of the afterlife—while Raoul Peck's Oscar-nominated I Am Not Your Negro received a special mention from the jury. Joshua Bonnetta and J.P.
Sniadecki's documentary El Mar la Mar, set among migrants in the Sonora desert between Mexico and the U.S., received a special mention from the ecumenical jury. And the International Confederation of Art Cinemas (CICAE) gave its top honor in the Forum section to Amit V Masurkar's Newton, about the ongoing fight for voting rights and civic institutions in India, the world's largest democracy.
Julia Murat's Pendular won the Fipresci honor for best film screening in the Panorama section, while the Fiprecsi prize for best Forum title went to Mary Jirmanus Saba for A Feeling Greater Than Love. The Centaur from Kyrgyzstani director Aktan Arym Kubat won the CICAE prize for best Panorama film.
The guild of German art house cinemas, which represents more than 700 art house theaters across the country. gave their best film honor to Sally Potter's well-received drama The Party, starring Kirsten Scott Thomas, Timothy Spall and Emily Mortimer. While the Label of European Cinemas, a similar, though pan-European association, awarded its best film prize to Insyriated, a gripping tale of a Syrian household under siege from Belgian director Philippe van Leeuw.
Sebastian Lelio's A Fantastic Woman, which won the Berlin's LGBT Teddy Award, also received a special mention from the ecumenical jury. The Chilean feature stars transgender actress Daniela Vega as a transgender woman struggling with the death of her partner and the judgment of his family.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran set to hold new military drills next week In early February, Iran conducted drills involving short-range missiles at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov "I hope that (the world) will choose a democratic world order, in which each country is defined by its sovereignty," Lavrov said.
SpaceX all set to launch rocket from NASA moon pad As the sun rose on February 18 over Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the unmanned Falcon rocket stood at Launch Complex 39A, ready to soar.
Armenia FM, OSCE chief discuss Yerevan office mandate extension Nalbandian briefed Zannier on meetings he had with the OSCE Minsk Group and Azeri foreign policy chief Elmar Mammadyarov,