“Butterfly Kisses” wins Crystal Bear in Berlinale’s Generation sidebar
February 18, 2017 - 20:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Butterfly Kisses, a drama about life on a British housing estate, from first-time director Rafael Kapelinski, has won the Crystal Bear for best film in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival. The black-and-white feature stars newcomers Theo Stevenson, Liam Whiting, Byron Lyons and Rosie Day, Variety said.
“From the kaleidoscopic opening sequence onwards, we are captivated by the haunting intensity of this electrifying feature film debut,” said the jury, announcing its decision.
The exhaustively titled Those Who Make Revolution Halfway Only Dig Their Own Graves from Canadian directors Mathieu Denis and Simon Lavoie, won special mention from the jury. The drama, set in the aftermath of the 2012 “Maple Spring” student protest movement in Quebec, it follows a group of young people who form a revolutionary cell, prepared to use violence to achieve their ends. Charlotte Aubin, Laurent Belanger, Emmanuelle Lussier Martinez and Gabrielle Tremblay star.
School Number 3, a documentary about the live of adolescents in a war zone, took the prize for best film of Generation 14plus section, which honors films targeting adolescents. Director Yelizaveta Smith and Georg Genoux follow 13 teenagers in Donbass in eastern Ukraine, whose school was destroyed during the war. As their school is rebuilt, they discuss their dreams and features in front of the camera. Chinese feature The Foolish Bird from directors Huang Ji and Ryuji Otsuka received a special mention from the Generation 14plus jury.
