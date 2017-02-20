Lana Del Rey unveils long-awaited new single “Love”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey comes back with a new single titled "Love", which was released on Sunday, February 19, AceShowbiz said. Produced by Emile Haynie, Rick Nowels and Benny Blanco, the dreamy song reflects on the concept of youth through the experiences and feelings of her fans. The nearly-four-minute song finds Lana's soft voice over the dark-pop tune. She seemingly talks to her fans, who listen to her vintage music, as the lyrics go, "Look at you kids with your vintage music/ Comin' through satellites while cruisin'/ You're part of the past, but now you're the future/ Signals crossing can get confusing."

Later on the track, the 31-year-old singer tells her fans to enjoy their youth, singing, "You get ready, you get all dressed up/ To go nowhere in particular/ Back to work or the coffee shop/ Doesn't matter cause it's enough/ To be young and in love (ah, ah)." In support of the song, a Rich Lee-directed music video is reportedly in the works and will be released in the upcoming weeks.

"Love" is Lana's first song in nearly 16 months. It was reportedly recorded last April and officially registered in mid-January under the name "Young and in Love". The song rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard + Twitter Trending 140 chart shortly after its release. Previously, Lana teased the arrival of her comeback single with a series of cinematic posters, which popped up around Los Angeles.

Lana released her fourth album "Honeymoon" in September 2015. The set features 14 tracks in total including its lead singles "High by the Beach" and "Music to Watch Boys to". The singer's upcoming album is set for release later this year and will include some "exciting guest featured artists."