"Fifty Shades Darker" OST debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

PanARMENIAN.Net - The "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The star-studded compilation album sold 123,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 16, including 72,000 in traditional album sales, AceShowbiz reports citing Nielsen Music.

"Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack becomes the first soundtrack to debut atop the chart since the "Suicide Squad" album, which spent two weeks atop the lists dated August 27 and September 3, 2016. The new set serves as the follow-up to "Fifty Shades of Grey" companion soundtrack, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the chart.

The "Fifty Shades Darker" album features 19 songs in total and is powered by its lead single "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik. The set also contains some instrumental pieces by esteemed composer Danny Elfman as well as contributions from Tove Lo, Sia Furler, Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Halsey and more.

At No. 2 on this week's chart, Bruno Mars' third studio album "24K Magic" rises five spots from No. 7 with 66,000 units, thanks to a pair of performances at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The album has now spent three non-consecutive weeks in the runner-up slot since its release back in November.

Other artists who experienced post-Grammy boosts are Adele and Beyonce Knowles. Adele's highly acclaimed album "25" flies from No. 21 to No. 6 with 47,000 units, following her trifecta win at the annual award-giving ceremony. Meanwhile, Beyonce's "Lemonade" leaps from No. 33 to No. 9 with 38,000 units, thanks to her elaborate performances of "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles".

Big Sean's "I Decided" slips to No. 3 with 62,000 units, followed by Migos' "Culture" at No. 4 with 59,000 units. The Weeknd's "Starboy", meanwhile, holds at No. 5 with 54,000 units, following his Grammy performance alongside Daft Punk.

Lady GaGa's "Joanne" falls from No. 2 to No. 8 with 41,000 units, while a pair of soundtracks to "Trolls" and "La La Land" round out the new top 10 as they bow at No. 7 and No. 10 with 44,000 units and 33,000 units respectively.