Foo Fighters “to announce their Glastonbury 2017 headline slot”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters are believed to be announcing their long-awaited headline slot at Glastonbury 2017 at 6pm Tuesday February 22, NME reveals.

The band have long been rumoured for the line-up on Worthy Farm, especially since they were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline show when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Now, as their 2017 comeback tour continues to grow, it looks as if another date could be about to be unveiled for Somerset. Some fans have received promotional ‘boarding passes’ in the mail, featuring the fictional ‘Obelisk Airlines’ along with the band’s logo inside a pyramid – and the ‘check in time’ of 6pm on Tuesday February 22.

“It was a bummer when we had to pull out the other year,” Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins told NME last year. “It was a bummer all round. I mean, Dave almost pulverized his entire fucking leg – and missing Glastonbury was part of that bummer.

“We were excited to get out there and do our march through Wembley then Glastonbury headlining. We were set to pop, we were set to go and then Dave broke his leg like that it was a kick in the fucking nuts. But like Dave said, ‘we will go on, even if I have to sit in this throne I have in my mind’. We were all like ‘that’s crazy – it’s crazy to think anyone’s going to want to see you sitting in a throne’, and we did, and they were some of the best shows we ever played.”

Hawkins added: “The last thing Dave ever wants is to cancel a show, but we made lemonade. We got lemons and made lemonade. Maybe we’ll get to do Glastonbury again, I don’t know, like I said, I’m the last to know.”

Last week, Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that the next line-up announcement was due in March, as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing the new area of a new ‘drive-in cinema‘.

So far, Radiohead are the only officially confirmed act for the festival, while Wiley confirmed himself for the festival last week and The Avalanches also leaked that they would be performing. Now, country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play – with his tour listings on his website showing that he’ll be playing the Pyramid Stage on 23 June.

Other rumored acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, and Depeche Mode. Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June.