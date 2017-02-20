Bob Dylan covers Frank Sinatra’s “My One and Only Love” (video)
PanARMENIAN.Net - Bob Dylan has shared his latest cover song with the release of a rendition of Frank Sinatra‘s widely-popularised version of ‘My One and Only Love’, NME reports.
Dylan is gearing up to release his latest album ‘Triplicate’ – a three-disc collection of 30 classic songs by American songwriters. Along with last month’s album announcement, the veteran artist also released another Sinatra cover – ‘I Could Have Told You’ – to promote the new record.
The 75-year-old singer/songwriter has now released another Sinatra cover ahead of ‘Triplicate”s release next month (March 31). Taking on ‘My One and Only Love’, the song itself was written by Guy Wood (after originating from another Wood composition, 1947’s ‘Music From Beyond The Moon’) with lyrics by Robert Mellin. Sinatra released arguably the most famous rendition in 1953 as the B-side to ‘I’ve Got The World On A String’, before it became a jazz standard in the years afterwards.
