The Kills share VR video for new single “Whirling Eye” (video)
February 20, 2017 - 13:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kills have shared a virtual reality 360 video for new single 'Whirling Eye', Gigwise reports.
Directed by long-time visual collaborator Sophie Muller, the clip invites fans into the transatlantic duo's interactive environment. Viewers can join Alison and Jamie at a roller disco, city street and junkyard as they play to the camera and strut around to the track.
You can fully immerse yourself by donning a VR headset, or use your computer mouse to navigate around the unique locations.
Sophie Muller has previously provided visuals for the band's previous videos such as 'Cheap And Cheerful', 'Satellite' and 'Heart Of A Dog'. The director has also worked with No Doubt, Kings of Leon, Beyonce and more big names.
Meanwhile, 2017 marks the 15th anniversary of the band. To celebrate the milestone year, the band will played an intimate show at New York's Electric Lady Studios this week.
The band will return to the UK to continue the party with a one-off show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire in May.
Elsewhere, the duo have been announced for Margate's Wonderland and Liverpool Sound City. The band will also play European festival dates including Rock Werchter, NOS Alive and Melt festival.
The Kills returned with their fifth album Ash & Ice last year following a five year hiatus.
