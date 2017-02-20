Nirvana’s top 20 songs revealed on day of Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday
February 20, 2017 - 14:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nirvana‘s Top 20 most-played songs have been revealed on the day Kurt Cobain would have turned 50, NME reports.
The band’s iconic frontman was born on February 20, 1967, meaning he would have celebrated his 50th birthday today.
Predictably, Nirvana’s signature hit ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ tops the list, followed by ‘Come As You Are’, ‘Lithium’, ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ and ‘In Bloom’.
The band’s cover of David Bowie’s ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ places sixth on the list, which was compiled by music licensing group PPL. Check out the full Top 20 below.
1. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ (1991)
2. ‘Come As You Are’ (1991)
3. ‘Lithium’ (1991)
4. ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ (1993)
5. ‘In Bloom’ (1991)
6. ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ (1993)
7. ‘All Apologies’ (1993)
8. ‘About A Girl’ (1989)
9. ‘Aneurysm’ (1991)
10. ‘On A Plan’ (1991)
11. ‘Drain You’ (1991)
12. ‘Stay Away’ (1991)
13. ‘Breed’ (1991)
14. ‘Love Buzz’ (1989)
15. ‘Serve The Servants’ (1993)
16. ‘Lounge Act’ (1991)
17. ‘Something In The Way’ (1991)
18. ‘Molly’s Lips’ (1990)
19. ‘Dumb’ (1993)
20. ‘Territorial Pissings’ (1991)
Tim Silver of PPL said: “Kurt Cobain was one of the most visionary figures in music in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He inspired countless young people all over the world to start learning an instrument and to have the confidence to begin writing their own music. On what would have been his 50th birthday, we are delighted to be able to honour him with a chart of the 20 most-played Nirvana songs on radio and TV. There’re a lot of their best-known tracks in there but also one or two curveballs too.”
Earlier this month, 1200 people united to cover Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’. One of Cobain’s guitars has gone on sale at auction in recent days.
