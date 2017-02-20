Samsung Galaxy Book tablet teased in Windows 10 app

PanARMENIAN.Net - An application has popped up in the Windows Store which suggests Samsung is working on a Windows 10 PC called the Samsung Galaxy Book, MSPoweruser reports.

The app description reads:

"Install ‘Book Settings’ which includes Battery Life Extender, Screen mode, Pattern Log-in, User manual, and other Samsung features."

Book Settings is an application for Galaxy Book. It may not function normally on other devices.

The description of course strongly suggests the device will have an active pen and AMOLED screen, and given the name we can hope for an interesting form factor, like the Lenovo Yoga Book.

Samsung does have a trademark for the Samsung Galaxy Book , dating all the way back to 2012, which is for:

"IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Tablet computers, MP3 players, mobile phones, and smart phones; computer software for instant messaging, sending and receiving emails and contact information, schedule sharing and contents sharing services; computer software for managing and organizing various digital reading contents, namely, e-books, e-newspapers, thesis, and e-magazines; computer software for purchasing, subscribing, downloading, playing or listening to digital reading contents, namely, e-books, e-newspapers, thesis and e-magazines and electronic games; etc etc etc…. At this point we have no further info, but readers can spot the app, which is for PC only (and therefore excludes a Windows Phone device) in the store here."