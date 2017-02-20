// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey soldiers accused of Erdogan assassination attempt on trial

Turkey soldiers accused of Erdogan assassination attempt on trial
February 20, 2017 - 16:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The trial of more than 40 Turkish soldiers accused of attempting to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during last year's failed coup started on Monday, February 20, with prosecutors seeking life sentences, according to the indictment obtained by Reuters.

Under tight security, the defendants were bussed in to a courthouse in the southwestern city of Mugla, not far from the luxury resort where Erdogan and his family narrowly escaped the soldiers, fleeing in a helicopter shortly before their hotel was attacked.

More than 240 people were killed during the July 15 failed coup, when a group of rogue soldiers commandeered tanks, warplanes and helicopters, attacking parliament and attempting to overthrow the government.

On Monday, prosecutors in Mugla charged 47 suspects, almost all of them soldiers, with multiple charges including attempting to assassinate the president, breaching the constitution and membership of an armed terrorist organization, according to the indictment.

Turkey says the coup was orchestrated by a U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. The cleric, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied the charges and condemned the coup.

Since the failed coup, more than 40,000 people have been arrested and more than 100,000 have been sacked or suspended from the military, civil service and private sector.

Turkey launched its first criminal trial related to the coup in December and more trials are expected.

It was not immediately clear how the suspects would plead in the case. One of the lawyers said they were due to begin their testimony later in the day.

Related links:
Reuters. Turkish soldiers accused of Erdogan assassination attempt go on trial
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
World’s most dangerous gangs. Sinaloa Cartel

Reigning America's drug market

 Most popular in the section
22 train cars derail, plunge into river in California
Prominent Ukrainian author seized in Belarus, ordered to leave
Suicide bomber kills seven, wounds 20 in Afghanistan
Iran set to hold new military drills next week
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Samsung Galaxy Book tablet teased in Windows 10 app An application has popped up in the Windows Store which suggests Samsung is working on a Windows 10 PC called the Samsung Galaxy Book.
Nirvana’s top 20 songs revealed on day of Kurt Cobain’s 50th birthday The band’s iconic frontman was born on February 20, 1967, meaning he would have celebrated his 50th birthday today.
James Blake to support Radiohead during European tour It has now been announced that James Blake will open for the band’s Italian gigs in Florence and Milan during June.
Ex-U.S. Federal Reserve chair: The eurozone isn’t working He suggests the inequality is largely down to a north/south geographical divide which means the division between the northern and southern EU countries is too big.