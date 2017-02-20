Guy Ritchie's "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" shares new footage

PanARMENIAN.Net - "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" shares new footage ahead of tomorrow's trailer via its official Twitter account. The 24-second video offers an intriguing look at Guy Ritchie's take on the classic tale, AceShowbiz said.

Like the previous trailer, the footage opens with Charlie Hunnam's Arthur dragging his sword Excalibur and saying, "I am here now because of you. You created me, and for that I bless you." The scene is followed by a glimpse of the epic shots in the movie, which include the pulling of Excalibur from its stone. Jude Law's Vortigern also appears briefly. "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" seemingly will be packed with fantastical elements as well as Ritchie's Snorricam technique. Other cast members include Astrid Berges-Frisbey as Guinevere, Djimon Hounsou as Sir Bedivere, Aidan Gillen as Goosefat Bill Wilson, Eric Bana as King Uther Pendagron and Kamil Lemieszewski as Merlin. David Beckham will have a role as Blackleg Leader.

The young Arthur runs the back passages of Londonium with his crew, not knowing his royal lineage until he grabs Excalibur. Instantly confronted by the sword’s influence, Arthur is forced to make up his mind. Joining the rebellion and an enigmatic young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to address her and eventually understand her magic weapon, deal with his demons and unite the people to defeat the dictator Vortigern, the man who murdered his parents and stole his crown to become king.

"King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is set to hit U.S. theaters on May 12.