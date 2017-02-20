Snapchat Spectacles now available online
February 20, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Snap is now selling Spectacles online in the United States. The funky $129 Snapchat sunglasses with a built-in camera were announced in the fall, and for a while they were pretty hard to get, but the company has now closed up the pop-up shop in New York City. It’s also putting the traveling vending machines on hold — though Snap says the “Snapbots” will still show up in “surprising” locations in the future. Customers are limited to six Spectacles purchases per household when ordering via the web, The Verge reports.
It’s not a surprising move — Snap let loose that it wanted to “significantly broaden the distribution of Spectacles” when it filed for an IPO a few weeks ago — but it is basically a necessary one, The Verge says.
Snap’s SEC filings also gave the first solid look at the company’s financials. They’re around what analysts expected, but the numbers aren’t pretty. Spectacles probably aren’t going to make Snap a ton of money, even now that they’re available online.
