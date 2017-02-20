Kristen Wiig in “The Last Man on Earth” midseason premiere promo (video)
February 20, 2017 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FOX has released a preview for the tenth episode of "The Last Man on Earth" season three. The 30-second video offers glimpses of Kristen Wiig wearing a handmade hazmat suit as she sneakily walks to an isolated place and makes sure no one follows her, AceShowbiz reports.
The isolated place is apparently the only place that makes her feel safe so then she can comfortably remove the hazmat suit. A scene in the video features Wiig wearing a black spandex suit with silver vest as she dances to a famous '80s song "Gloria" by Laura Branigan.
The remaining half of the third season of "The Last Man on Earth" will take place in the first moments of the outbreak of the deadly virus. Wiig apparently tries her best to avoid being infected by the virus so she creates her own hazardous materials suit, which consists of a trashbag, goggles, a mask and rubber gloves.
Not only one, but Wiig will appear in multiple episodes of the post-apocalyptic comedy. The series marks her reunion with "Saturday Night Live" vet Will Forte. Wiig and Forte previously worked together in "MacGruber", which is a parody of action-adventure TV series "MacGyver". They also collaborated in comedy film "The Brothers Solomon" back in 2007.
"The Last Man on Earth" season 3B premieres on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 P.M. ET on FOX.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia backs free trade zone between EEU and Iran "At present, there are propects of establishing a free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union," Nalbandian said.
Snapchat Spectacles now available online Snap is putting the traveling vending machines on hold — though Snap says the “Snapbots” will still show up in “surprising” locations.
Iran bans drones after device shot down in Tehran The order comes after two separate incidents of security forces opened fire on small camera drones flying over central Tehran.
Four Russian military dead, two injured in Syria blast "The convoy of Syrian army cars was en route from the Tiyas airfield area toward the city of Homs," the defence ministry said.