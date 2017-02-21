John Boyega shares on-set pic from "Pacific Rim: Uprising"
February 21, 2017 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Pacific Rim: Uprising" is currently in production. John Boyega, the actor who portrays Stacker Pentecost's (Idris Elba) son Jake Pentecost, posted to Instagram another look at himself on the set of the sci-fi movie, AceShowbiz said.
Although the picture is extremely dark, Boyega can be seen looking at another direction as he sits on something that looks like a big metal contraption. "Pentecost #pacificrimuprising," the actor captioned the photo.
"Pacific Rim: Uprising" is produced by Guillermo del Toro. Steven S. DeKnight from "Daredevil" serves as director and pens the script alongside Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder and T.S. Nowlin. DeKnight has previously shared on Instagram a new logo of the sci-fi movie. The new logo looks pretty much the same as the first movie, "Pacific Rim". "2018. #PacificRimUprising," wrote the director.
Set to be released in the U.S. on February 23, 2018, "Pacific Rim: Uprising" also stars Scott Eastwood as Nate Lambert, Cailee Spaeny as Amara, Jing Tian as Liwen Shao and Levi Maeden as Ilya. Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman will return as Mako Mori, Newt and Gottieb respectively.
