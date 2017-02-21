Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” tops social media buzz
February 21, 2017 - 10:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” topped social media buzz last week as it generated nearly 130,000 new conversations, Variety said citing media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.
Disney released a new behind-the-scenes clip on Valentines Day, Feb. 14. The live-action romance, starring Emma Watson, has produced a total of 987,000 new conversations on social media.
Bill Condon directed the adaptation, which also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe.
Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” generated 101,000 new conversations last week as director Rian Johnson offered details on Feb. 15 about the movie, explaining that the story will resume from the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and disclosing a special celebration in April. On the same day, Jimmy Vee revealed that he had replaced Kenny Baker in the iconic role of the android R2-D2.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” the eighth film in the main franchise, opens on Dec. 15.
Fox’s “Logan” generated 68,000 new conversations last week in the wake of its Feb. 17 screening at the Berlin Film Festival to stellar reviews. Starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, “Logan” opens March 3.
Universal’s “Kong: Skull Island” produced 24,000 news conversations after the studio released a new clip on Feb. 14, hinting at Godzilla tie-in. Legendary’s reboot of the King Kong franchise, starring Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson, opens March 10.
Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” generated 21,000 new conversations last week for a cumulative total on 443,000. Based on the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” characters and story, the movie opens March 24.
Top stories
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
Latest news
Microsoft's next-gen HoloLens “won't arrive until 2019” The company is eschewing a more incremental follow-up device in favor of something with significant upgrades
Azerbaijani leader names his wife as country's First Vice President Under the constitution, the First Vice-President assumes the head of state's duties in case the president is unable to perform his commitments.
WhatsApp clones Snapchat stories in new “status” tab WhatsApp stories are posted from an in-app camera. Once you’ve taken a photo, you can adorn it with drawings, text, and emoji.
Apple “to revamp its iPad lineup in March” The company is expected to unveil iPad Pros in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models.