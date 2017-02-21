First cast pic of “Predator” reboot revealed, R-rating confirmed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Shane Black is ready to take on The Predator.

The director shared a first look at part of the sprawling cast for his reboot, which includes Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key. Filming began Monday in Vancouver, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Black also confirmed the film will be rated R, and used some colorful language to do so.

Black, co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker for what's officially being billed as the fourth installment of the franchise after 1987's Predator, 1990's Predator 2 and 2010's Predators (sorry, Alien vs. Predator). The film will see the brutal alien hunter head to the suburbs, with other plot details being kept under wraps.

Fox will release The Predator on Feb. 9, 2018.