// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

First cast pic of “Predator” reboot revealed, R-rating confirmed

First cast pic of “Predator” reboot revealed, R-rating confirmed
February 21, 2017 - 11:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Shane Black is ready to take on The Predator.

The director shared a first look at part of the sprawling cast for his reboot, which includes Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key. Filming began Monday in Vancouver, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Black also confirmed the film will be rated R, and used some colorful language to do so.

Black, co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker for what's officially being billed as the fourth installment of the franchise after 1987's Predator, 1990's Predator 2 and 2010's Predators (sorry, Alien vs. Predator). The film will see the brutal alien hunter head to the suburbs, with other plot details being kept under wraps.

Fox will release The Predator on Feb. 9, 2018.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. 'Predator' Reboot: First Cast Photo Revealed, R-Rating Confirmed
 Top stories
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Yerevan to host KIN Women's International Film FestivalYerevan to host KIN Women's International Film Festival
The festival seeks to promote women’s creativity and establish a network among female filmmakers from different parts of the world.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
MGM nabs Dwayne Johnson drama “Fighting With My Family”
Film Factory acquires Diego Lerman’s “A Sort of Family”
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Microsoft's next-gen HoloLens “won't arrive until 2019” The company is eschewing a more incremental follow-up device in favor of something with significant upgrades
Azerbaijani leader names his wife as country's First Vice President Under the constitution, the First Vice-President assumes the head of state's duties in case the president is unable to perform his commitments.
WhatsApp clones Snapchat stories in new “status” tab WhatsApp stories are posted from an in-app camera. Once you’ve taken a photo, you can adorn it with drawings, text, and emoji.
Apple “to revamp its iPad lineup in March” The company is expected to unveil iPad Pros in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch models.