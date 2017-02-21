“Fifty Shades Darker” tops international box office with $43.7 mln

PanARMENIAN.Net - Universal’s erotic sequel “Fifty Shades Darker” has scored its second consecutive win at the international box office with $43.7 million in 59 territories, Variety said.

“Fifty Shades Darker” declined 52 percent from its opening weekend for a foreign total of $187.2 million and a worldwide gross of $276.9 million.

The film is holding in first place in Germany, Austria, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad, Uruguay, Venezuela, Hong Kong, and Australia. Germany is the top market with $6.2 million, declining just 27 percent for a $20.9 million total.

The film finished second in the U.K.-Ireland market behind “Lego Batman” as “Darker” declined 52 percent to $4.5 million for a total of $21 million. France saw a 49 percent decline to $4.2 million for a total of $15.1 million.

Brazil has totaled $13.7 million, followed by Italy at $12.9 million, Russia at $10.7 million, Australia at $10.6 million, and Spain at $9.6 million. Japan will be the final opening on June 23.

“Fifty Shades Darker” stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan reprising their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele as their characters re-ignite the romance that had ended in 2015’s “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

“Fifty Shades Darker” is directed by James Foley and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi, alongside author E. L. James. The script is by James’ husband, Niall Leonard.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit two years ago, grossing $570 million worldwide with $166 million domestically and $404 million internationally.

Lionsgate’s “La La Land,” handled internationally through its output deals, generated a second-place finish with $31.7 million in 74 markets. The awards season front-runner has taken in $206 million internationally to go along with $135 million domestically.

Vin Diesel’s action sequel “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” came in third with $27.6 million in 59 markets for Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios. Nearly all of that weekend total came from China with a $26.2 million weekend, lifting the Chinese cumulative take to $134 million in two weeks. “Return of Xander Cage” has totaled $308 million worldwide.

Jackie Chan’s action comedy “Kung Fu Yoga” followed in fourth with $23.3 million in 13 markets to lift its worldwide total to $267.3 million, according to comScore.

Warner Bros.’ “The Lego Batman Movie” finished fifth with $21.5 million at approximately 13,000 screens in 62 international markets. The film dropped a modest 34% from its opening last weekend and has grossed $72 million internationally.

Universal also reported Sunday that Legendary’s “The Great Wall,” starring Matt Damon, expanded its run into 21 international markets this weekend and took in $19 million in 46 territories. “The Great Wall” has already grossed $171 million in China, so the international total is $244.6 million.

“The Great Wall” opened in first in Russia with $4.5 million and scored a second-place finish in Australia with $2.4 million. U.K.-Ireland saw a fifth-place launch with $2.1 million.