“Workaholics” star to topline Mindy Kaling/Charlie Grandy comedy
February 21, 2017 - 11:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - NBC is staging a Mindy Project reunion.

Workaholics grad Anders Holm is set to star in the network's untitled comedy from The Mindy Project duo Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The single-camera comedy centers on Vince (Holm), a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya (Mindy Kaling), one of his old high school flings.

The casting reunites Holm with Kaling and Grandy after having recurred as Mindy's love interest Casey on the Fox-turned-Hulu comedy series. Kaling is currently attached to recur should the pilot move forward. Mindy Project duo Kaling and Grandy are set to pen the script for the Universal Television comedy, with 3 Arts' Howard Klein also attached to exec produce.

Holm is best known for writing, creating and starring in Comedy Central's Workaholics, which has already been renewed for a seventh and final season in 2017.

