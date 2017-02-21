The 1975 to release new track this week

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 1975 have announced that they will release a new track this week, NME reports.

Titled ‘By Your Side’, the song will premiere on BBC Radio 1 this Tuesday evening (February 21). Annie Mac’s show, which Mista Jam sits in for this week, starts at 7pm (UK time).

The 1975 play the intimate Dome in Tufnell Park, London on Tuesday night to mark this week’s Brit Awards. The gig is in aid of War Child and this new track is thought to be part of the same fundraiser.

The 1975’s Matty Healy recently revealed his plans to collaborate with Skepta, but this is not thought to be that collaboration.

Speaking at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 last week, Healy said that he and the grime star have plans together for an unlikely team-up.

“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”

He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”