Juan Antonio Bayona's "Jurassic World 2" possible plot retails revealed

PanARMENIAN.Net - Although the creative team behind "Jurassic World 2" has been working hard to keep the upcoming movie's plot secret, possible plot details of the movie just leaked online over the weekend. An entertainment website, MyEntertainmentWorld, updated their bio for the film and included a short synopsis, AceShowbiz reports.

The synopsis read, "The adventures at the Jurassic World resort and theme park continue as the government has trained dinosaurs to carry weapons and use them for battle purposes." The web page also revealed that the movie's filming would begin next Monday, February 27 and would take place in London, Wales and Hawaii.

Prior to the details shared by MyEntertainmentWorld, the only clue fans had about the film was from director Juan Antonio Bayona's statement. The director recently said that the upcoming movie would be "massive and way bigger than the last one."

A rumor previously surfaced about the upcoming movie, saying that the villainous Hoskins succeeded in turning the dinosaurs into a type of super-weapon and started a war using them. But a source close to the movie production clarified the rumor by saying that "Jurassic World 2" would go in different direction.

The upcoming "Jurassic World 2" stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire, Chris Pratt as Owen and B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. The sci-fi movie also features Toby Jones, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda and Rafe Spall.

Produced by Steven Spielberg, "Jurassic World 2" is scheduled to hit theaters across the United States on June 22, 2018.