// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

DNA “computers” could lead to self-activated smart pills

DNA “computers” could lead to self-activated smart pills
February 21, 2017 - 17:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Imagine a pill that knew if you were ill enough to need drugs, and wouldn't release chemicals if it thought you didn't need it. That's the breakthrough that's been made at Eindhoven University in the Netherlands by a team of researchers led by Maarten Merkx. The team has harnessed the power of DNA itself to form an organic computer that performs crude calculations on the state of your health, Engadget said.

When you get ill, or suffer from a chronic condition, doctors normally prescribe drugs to help you get better, but this is based on a set of generic guidelines. The idea is that a smart pill will be able to offer specific doses, tailored to your needs, reducing the risk of side effects and waste.

The computation comes in the form of the DNA, which looks for molecules that it can react with as a form of data-gathering. Put simply, the pill will journey inside your body and sniff the local environment to decide if you need more medicine. Of course, like so many things at the bleeding edge of technology, it's still early days for this form of treatment, but the potential is exciting, Engadget said.

Related links:
Engadget. DNA 'computers' could lead to self-activated smart pills
 Top stories
Samsung to reportedly revive Galaxy Note 7sSamsung to reportedly revive Galaxy Note 7s
Samsung has some 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s left over after using 20,000 or so up in testing to determine the cause of the problem.
Apple, Broadcom team up on wireless charging chip for iPhoneApple, Broadcom team up on wireless charging chip for iPhone
Despite the incubation period, the team's charging tech might not be ready for an anticipated iPhone refresh expected to debut this fall.
iPhone 8 said to feature iPhone 8 said to feature "biometric tech" instead of Home Button
Size wise, Kuo says the OLED iPhone will have measurements similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone, allowing for one-handed operation.
Iconic Nokia 3310 set to be re-launchedIconic Nokia 3310 set to be re-launched
It's still possible to buy the 3310 on Amazon, though only through its marketplace and not directly from the company itself.
Partner news
 Articles
Clever Armenia

Most important IT events of 2016

 Most popular in the section
SpaceX planning to launch rocket every two weeks
Armenian startup to develop project for World Bank
Organic materials spotted on dwarf planet Ceres
Bitcoin trading plummets under Chinese government's scrutiny
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russia to rely increasingly on non-nuke deterrent Until recently, Russia lacked long-range cruise missiles with conventional warheads similar to those in the U.S. inventory.
Britain to pay a "very hefty" bill to leave EU: Juncker Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to trigger the Brexit negotiations by the end of March following the shock referendum in June last year.
Tool chip away at completing album A post on the band’s website informs the curious that Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.”
Depeche Mode, Father John Misty & more for BBC 6 Music Fest 2017 Also on the bill are Goldfrapp, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Belle & Sebastian, Anna Meredith, Bonobo, Ride, Cate Le Bon among others.