Tool chip away at completing album
February 21, 2017 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Given that it’s almost 11 years since the release of their last album, 10,000 Days, news that Tool’s frontman Maynard James Keenan is “currently working on vocals” will have fans sitting in a pool of their own drool as they salivate over the prospect of a new album. Not least because Maynard rarely joins his cohorts in the studio until most of the music has been written, Gigwise said.
A post on the band’s website informs the curious that Keenan is currently “working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.” And if that was’t enough, his bandmates have “temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space across town” so that “he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth.” Now that’s what we call band camaraderie.
This’ll cheer fans up no end who feared the worst after Keenan told CBS Radio’s The Stormbo Show that progress on some of his projects wasn’t going so smoothly, Gigwise said.
He said: ““For some things yes, I see a plan and others I just see roadblocks.”
Hopefully Keenan’s pessimistic view on the current state of America and Donald Trump’s presidency won’t stand in the way of the new album either. He also said in the Strombo interview: ““Oh god… that’s terrifying. I don’t know if I really wanna go into that, but I mean the bigotry and racism and the negativity, just everything about it. There’s a war coming, there’s a war coming. And it’s not going to be pretty.”
Elsewhere, Tool are set to play Governor's Ball (2-4 July) in New York.
