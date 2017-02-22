Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” doc
February 22, 2017 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon stars in Arthur Balder's new experimental documentary American Mirror with Armenian painter Tigran Tsitoghzhyan.
The new film is in its final stages, MP Press & Communication reveals.
The director was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work, Little Spain and for experimental film The Reality of the Imaginary, premiered at MoMA, as well as the Lady Of the Victory of the Critics Circle of Mexico. He also gained the recognition of the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors of New York as outstanding documentary fimmaker.
The producer of the film is David Shara, a New Yorker, who is taking care of an audiovisual product that defies the boundaries between documentary and fiction.
The film also features The Pyramid star Ashley Hinshaw, topmodels such as Hilary Rhoda, jewelry designer Morgan Shara, and The Expanse TV series co-star Florence Faivre, among others.
