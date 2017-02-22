// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Jennifer Garner joins “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”

Jennifer Garner joins “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”
February 22, 2017 - 12:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jennifer Garner has joined the cast of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Fox 2000’s adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s YA best-seller, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Greg Berlanti, best known as the showrunner of The CW’s DC Comics-based superhero shows, is directing the coming-of-age and coming-out drama.

Nick Robinson is starring in the project, playing a high school junior named Simon whose sexual-orientation secret falls into the hands of the class clown, Martin (Logan Miller). Simon finds himself in a complicated situation when he’s blackmailed into helping Martin get to know his best friend, Abby, the new girl in school.

Garner will play Robinson’s mother.

Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill are producing, as is Pouya Shahbazian.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Jennifer Garner Joining Fox's 'Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda'
 Top stories
Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” docSusan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” doc
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors
“Butterfly Kisses” wins Crystal Bear in Berlinale’s Generation sidebar
HBO’s “Silicon Valley” season 4 trailer lands online
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Snail venom provides a new way to relieve chronic pain The newly discovered compound blocks a type of pain pathway receptor known as nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChR).
Implants enable richer communication for people with paralysis The study participants were able to output words at a much faster, more accurate rate than ever recorded thanks to the advanced technique.
British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee, brother says An image released by IS and published by the SITE Intelligence Group was confirmed as al-Harith by his brother Leon Jameson.
Mourinho says Shaw should learn from Mkhitaryan to play for United Luke Shaw was left out of the United squad to face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie.