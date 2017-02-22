Jennifer Garner joins “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda”
February 22, 2017 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jennifer Garner has joined the cast of Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Fox 2000’s adaptation of Becky Albertalli’s YA best-seller, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Greg Berlanti, best known as the showrunner of The CW’s DC Comics-based superhero shows, is directing the coming-of-age and coming-out drama.
Nick Robinson is starring in the project, playing a high school junior named Simon whose sexual-orientation secret falls into the hands of the class clown, Martin (Logan Miller). Simon finds himself in a complicated situation when he’s blackmailed into helping Martin get to know his best friend, Abby, the new girl in school.
Garner will play Robinson’s mother.
Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill are producing, as is Pouya Shahbazian.
