"Hellboy 3" officially dead, helmer Guillermo Del Toro confirms

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Hellboy 3" is officially dead. The movie has been in development hell for a long time, and now director Guillermo Del Toro takes it to Twitter to confirm that the long-awaited third installment of the Ron Perlman-starring superhero franchise has been killed off, AceShowbiz said.

"Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it," Del Toro tweeted. Perlman joked following the cancellation, "Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros."

Adapted from Dark Horse comic book that revolves around a horned demonic beast of the same name, the first "Hellboy" movie was released in 2004. It was followed with a sequel, "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" in 2008.