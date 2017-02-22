UN chief rejects term “frozen conflict,” calls for peace in Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The term “frozen conflict”, which is often used about conflicts in Europe, is misleading. Until peace agreements are signed and implemented, the risk of renewed violence remains - as we saw last April in Nagorno Karabakh in the South Caucasus, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh which left hundreds dead and injured on both sides. Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

"The United Nations fully supports the efforts of the OSCE’s Minsk Group and urges the parties to the conflict to de-escalate tensions and fully implement agreed conflict prevention measures," he said.

"I urge all concerned to show greater political will, not only to strengthen the ceasefire and implement previous commitments, but to renew a sustainable and comprehensive negotiation process."