// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Aaron Paul developing Jack Daniel's series “Blood and Whiskey”

Aaron Paul developing Jack Daniel's series “Blood and Whiskey”
February 22, 2017 - 12:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - WGN America is ready to down some whiskey with Aaron Paul.

The cable network has put into development Blood and Whiskey, a drama based on the life of whiskey guru Jack Daniel, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Based on Peter Krass' biography Blood and Whiskey: The Life and Times of Jack Daniel, the project tells the harrowing true tale of Jack Daniel, the boy distiller, teenage moonshiner and outlaw who built the world’s biggest whiskey empire out of the ashes of the Civil War.

Andrew Colville (Mad Men, Lone Star) will pen the script for the drama and executive produce alongside Stan Spry and Jeff Holland of The Cartel, Drew Brown at Fascination Street and Breaking Bad grad Paul and Zack Beckman at Lucid Road Productions. A studio is not yet attached.

Colville is wrapping up his run as an executive producer on the fourth and final season of Turn at AMC, where he is developing Bone Wars with Craig Silverstein. Former unscripted producer Brown (Project Runway) has multiple scripted projects in development, including NBC's Jennifer Lopez drama C.R.I.S.P.R. as well as a single-camera comedy with Mila Kunis at Hulu.

Jack Daniel's is the top-selling American whiskey in the world. Known for its square bottles, the company sells tens of millions of cases per year. Krass' book is the first-ever biography of Daniel and traces his life story from his childhood when he left his family to his work as a teen distiller and ultimately his becoming the king of Tennessee whiskey.

For WGN America, the drama arrives as the cable network has found success on the scripted side with Underground and Outsiders after launching with since-canceled entries Salem and Manhattan.

Related links:
The Hollywood Reporter. Jack Daniel's Whiskey Drama From Aaron Paul in the Works at WGN America
 Top stories
Susan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” docSusan Sarandon, Tigran Tsitoghzhyan star in “American Mirror” doc
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Havresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to surviveHavresc: Armenian-Iraqi village resisting Islamic State to survive
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
Sherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaserSherlock and Watson look pensive in new season 4 teaser
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
"Earthquake" named Armenia's Golden Globes entry
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
"Power Rangers" trailer features Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Banks
“On Body and Soul” takes Berlinale’s critics, audience honors
“Butterfly Kisses” wins Crystal Bear in Berlinale’s Generation sidebar
HBO’s “Silicon Valley” season 4 trailer lands online
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Snail venom provides a new way to relieve chronic pain The newly discovered compound blocks a type of pain pathway receptor known as nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChR).
Implants enable richer communication for people with paralysis The study participants were able to output words at a much faster, more accurate rate than ever recorded thanks to the advanced technique.
British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee, brother says An image released by IS and published by the SITE Intelligence Group was confirmed as al-Harith by his brother Leon Jameson.
Mourinho says Shaw should learn from Mkhitaryan to play for United Luke Shaw was left out of the United squad to face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie.