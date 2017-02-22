// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

U.S. stance toward operation in Syria's Raqqa has changed: Turkey

U.S. stance toward operation in Syria's Raqqa has changed: Turkey
February 22, 2017 - 13:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey's defense minister said on Wednesday, February 22 there had been a slight change in the stance of the United States toward an operation on Syria's Raqqa and the role of a Syrian Kurdish militia as a result of Turkey's persistence on the matter, Reuters reports.

In an interview with broadcaster NTV, Defence Minister Fikri Isik also said Turkey had once again spoken with U.S. officials on the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurdish YPG from Syria's Manbij. He said Turkey's persistence on the matter continued.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the PKK militant group, which has waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state and is co

