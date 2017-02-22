Microsoft says second big Windows 10 update due in 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft first revealed it was planning two big Windows 10 updates in 2017 back in August, but the company never shared timing details for its second unnamed update. While the Creators Update, which is currently being tested by Windows Insiders, is expected to debut in April, it’s not clear when the second big Windows 10 update will be made available, The Verge says.

During a recent session at Microsoft’s Ignite conference in Australia, spotted by onMSFT, the software giant revealed a rough timeline for the second Windows 10 update. A slide appears to indicate that the update will be made available later in the year, with a “production” date of 2018. As the slide is aimed at enterprise customers, it’s likely that the 2018 timing is an estimation of when businesses will start rolling out the update, rather than a timeline for the actual release.

Microsoft has not yet detailed any features in the second Windows 10 update of 2017. The software maker cut a new people bar feature from the Creators Update, so it’s likely that it will arrive in this second update. Microsoft is also expected to introduce Windows 10 design changes later this year, and this second update will be a catalyst for the company’s Project Neon redesign.