The 1975 cover Sade’s “By Your Side”
February 22, 2017 - 14:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 1975 have shared a new song, an autotuned, Bon Iver-esque cover of Sade‘s ‘By Your Side’, NME reveals.
The track was premiered by Mista Jam on BBC Radio 1 on February 21, ahead of the band’s intimate gig at the Dome in Tufnell Park, London.
The aforementioned charity gig is in aid of War Child and marks this week’s Brit Awards. The Sade cover also raises money for the charity.
Meanwhile, The 1975’s Matty Healy recently revealed his plans to collaborate with Skepta.
Speaking at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 last week, Healy said that he and the grime star have plans together for an unlikely team-up.
“Me and Skepta know each other,” Healy told NME. “We tried working with each other recently but it just didn’t work out. Just for loads of reasons – but we’re going to do something in the future.”
He continued: “We’re going to do a tune together. We want to do like a ‘West End Girls’ Pet Shop Boys [kind of thing]. Maybe start a band, just me and Skepta do a band. Well we’re talking about it, so let’s see what happens.”
Top stories
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Partner news
Latest news
Snail venom provides a new way to relieve chronic pain The newly discovered compound blocks a type of pain pathway receptor known as nicotinic acetylcholine receptors (nAChR).
Implants enable richer communication for people with paralysis The study participants were able to output words at a much faster, more accurate rate than ever recorded thanks to the advanced technique.
British IS bomber was ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee, brother says An image released by IS and published by the SITE Intelligence Group was confirmed as al-Harith by his brother Leon Jameson.
Mourinho says Shaw should learn from Mkhitaryan to play for United Luke Shaw was left out of the United squad to face Saint-Etienne in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-32 tie.