“Arrival” scribe Eric Heisserer to produce TV thriller “The Scrawl”
February 22, 2017 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Arrival" screenwriter Eric Heisserer has come on board to executive produce the supernatural series “The Scrawl” — the first TV project from the newly-launched Penchant Entertainment, Variety reports.
Erin Eggers, Chase Hudson and Matthew Porter have launched Penchant with plans for two to three feature films annually for multiple platforms, and two to four scripted TV projects for network and non-traditional outlets.
Heisserer won the Writers Guild of America award for writing “Arrival” in the best adapted script category and is nominated for an Oscar in the same category. “The Scrawl” is a one-hour drama series written by “Heroes Reborn” scribe Zach Craley, exploring the aftermath of collective negativity giving birth to an actual monster. South Korean movie “Killer Toon” served as the inspiration for “The Scrawl.”
Penchant developed “The Scrawl” and will executive produce along with South Korea’s CJ Entertainment, which released “Killer Toon.”
Penchant is also developing a feature thriller titled “The Mean Tide,” directed by Shana Betz. The film will center on an exonerated ex-convict hose prison ties threaten to destroy his second chance at life. Liska Ostojic, Justin Partridge and Mark DeGaetani all have writing credits on the project.
Eggers will oversee Penchant’s development slate. Her credits include Lasse Hallstrom’s “The Hoax” and “Winter Passing” while working at Ozla Pictures and Stratus Film Company. Hudson’s credits include “Highjacked” and “Bloodwork.” Porter worked for Valhalla Entertainment, Ozla Pictures and Morgan Creek.
“Recognizing the increasing need for quality, reasonably priced content across a variety of new and existing platforms, we started Penchant to create sophisticated, commercial entertainment for audiences worldwide,” the three founders said. “We are thrilled to be working with so many talented collaborators who share our passion and commitment to quality storytelling, from script to screen.”
