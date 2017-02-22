UK posts faster-than-thought growth
February 22, 2017 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The UK economy grew by more than previously reported in the final three months of 2016, according to the latest official estimate, BBC News reports.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.7%, up from 0.6%, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The upward revision is mainly due to manufacturing industry having done better than thought.
The ONS cut its estimate for growth in 2016 as a whole to 1.8%, down from the 2% it forecast last month.
It also said there had been a slowdown in business investment, which fell by 1.0%, compared with the three months to the end of September.
It attributes that to "subdued growth" in investment in information and communications technology equipment, as well as "other machinery and equipment".
"UK GDP may have gained some momentum into the end of 2016 but recent news from UK seems to have shown that that momentum has been lost in the early weeks of 2017," said Jeremy Cook, chief economist at the international payments company, World First.
"Services growth is set to slow, buffeted by rising inflation and slowing real wage gains and a consumer that is not waving but drowning.
"Business investment remains poor, given uncertainty over the negotiations between the UK and the EU following the Brexit vote last summer and while trade was stronger on the quarter, this is purely a function of the devaluation of the pound," he added.
Top stories
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
Latest news
Sir Elton John to host screening of Genocide movie "The Promise" "The film's theme #KeepThePromise can be interpreted as keeping the promise to remember and learn from the atrocities of the past," John said.
Jazz-rock fusion pioneer Larry Coryell dies at 73 Coryell was best known for his 1970 album "Spaces" in which he stayed true to jazz but brought a new rock power and psychedelic ambience to the music.
Louvre exhibit questions legend of Vermeer the lone genius The Louvre in Paris has gathered a third of the 17th-century painter's canvasses for the show -- the most ever shown in one place since his death.
Moscow not indifferent to future of OSCE office in Yerevan: Lavrov “I believe the last proposal by the Austrian presidency solves all the problems,” Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrovsaid.