Mexico slams new U.S. deportation guidelines
February 23, 2017 - 10:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mexico has condemned new guidelines issued by the United States, under which almost all illegal immigrants can be subject to deportation, BBC News reports.
The new rules include sending undocumented people to Mexico, even if they are not Mexicans.
But Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says his country cannot "accept unilateral decisions imposed by one government on another."
Two top U.S. officials are in Mexico to discuss the measures.
Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and the head of Homeland Security, John Kelly, will hold talks with President Enrique Pena Nieto, amid one of the most serious rifts between the two neighbours in recent years.
