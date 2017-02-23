// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mexico slams new U.S. deportation guidelines

Mexico slams new U.S. deportation guidelines
February 23, 2017 - 10:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mexico has condemned new guidelines issued by the United States, under which almost all illegal immigrants can be subject to deportation, BBC News reports.

The new rules include sending undocumented people to Mexico, even if they are not Mexicans.

But Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray says his country cannot "accept unilateral decisions imposed by one government on another."

Two top U.S. officials are in Mexico to discuss the measures.

Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, and the head of Homeland Security, John Kelly, will hold talks with President Enrique Pena Nieto, amid one of the most serious rifts between the two neighbours in recent years.

Related links:
BBC. Mexico's foreign minister rejects Trump deportation policy
 Top stories
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Gladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premierGladys Berejiklian almost sure to become New South Wales premier
Potential opponents are yet to rule out contesting her for the ballot but party sources say a Berejiklian victory is likely.
Erdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies sayErdogan plotted purge before coup, Brussels spies say
The report by Intcen, the EU intelligence centre, concluded that the coup was mounted by a range of opponents to Erdogan and his ruling AK Party.
Russia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to SerbiaRussia to reportedly donate MiG-29 jets, T-72 tanks to Serbia
The main part of the donation is for six surplus MiG-29 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft, a long-standing requirement for the Serbian Air Force.
Partner news
 Articles
World’s most dangerous gangs. Sinaloa Cartel

Reigning America's drug market

 Most popular in the section
Iran set to hold new military drills next week
Russia seeks "pragmatic" relationship with U.S. - Lavrov
Mike Pence says U.S. will hold Russia accountable
China bans North Korea coal imports
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Rachel Bloom, Adam Pally to star in comedy “Most Likely to Murder” Pally will portray a man who returns to his hometown 10 years after graduating to find that the girl he still likes is now dating the former high school outcast.
“Hell or High Water” star Ben Foster to topline “My Abandonment” drama The film tells the story of 13-year-old and her father who are found living in Forest Park, a temperate rainforest abutting Portland.
“Fargo” season 3 premiere date set Ewan McGregor plays a dual role, Emmit Stussy, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, and his begrudgingly less successful brother, Ray.
Michelle Rodriguez joins “Alita: Battle Angel” Rosa Salazar portrays the titular character and Rodriguez will play Gelda, a slim cyborg warrior in the original manga.