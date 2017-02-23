Armenia to participate in Military World Games in Sochi
February 23, 2017 - 11:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The delegation of the Armenian armed forces will participate in the 3rd CISM Winter Military World Games on February 22-28 in the Russian city of Sochi, the defense ministry said in a statement.
The games are organized once in every four years, with Russia hosting the event for the first time.
The sports program of the 3rd CISM World Winter Games consists of 7 sports: Ski Mountaineering, Sport Climbing, Cross Country Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Short Track Speed Skating and Ski Orienteering.
Around 100 athletes from 26 countries worldwide are expected to compete for the top prizes.
