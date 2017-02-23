Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled

PanARMENIAN.Net - Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on Thursday, February 23 announced the jury of Aurora Creative Contest launched in January, 2017. The jury comprised of artists and art professionals in Armenia will select the best artworks presented by children aged 7-14.

Aurora Creative Contest Jury has 6 members chaired by animator Gayane Martirosyan.

“This contest is a good opportunity for people and especially for children to gather around the idea of humanism. It is very important that Aurora invites everyone to take part in this contest regardless where they live. I believe that the artworks will brighter illustrate what humanism is because children better perceive the world than we do,” said Martirosyan.

The other members of Jury are Marine Ales, composer, member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council; Eleonora Malkhasyan, journalist and theatric critic, manager of cultural projects at IDeA Foundation; Tigran Matulyan, artist; Arev Petrosyan, artist;and Hrant Vardanyan, film director. The detailed bios of the jury members are presented below.

The results of the contest will be announced in April 2017. The authors of the best three entries will be awarded by Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia. The deadline to submit the entries is March 31, 2017.