Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
February 23, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on Thursday, February 23 announced the jury of Aurora Creative Contest launched in January, 2017. The jury comprised of artists and art professionals in Armenia will select the best artworks presented by children aged 7-14.
Aurora Creative Contest Jury has 6 members chaired by animator Gayane Martirosyan.
“This contest is a good opportunity for people and especially for children to gather around the idea of humanism. It is very important that Aurora invites everyone to take part in this contest regardless where they live. I believe that the artworks will brighter illustrate what humanism is because children better perceive the world than we do,” said Martirosyan.
The other members of Jury are Marine Ales, composer, member of the Aurora Prize Creative Council; Eleonora Malkhasyan, journalist and theatric critic, manager of cultural projects at IDeA Foundation; Tigran Matulyan, artist; Arev Petrosyan, artist;and Hrant Vardanyan, film director. The detailed bios of the jury members are presented below.
The results of the contest will be announced in April 2017. The authors of the best three entries will be awarded by Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and the best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia. The deadline to submit the entries is March 31, 2017.
Top stories
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
The film "Earthquake" is based on the real events surraunding the disastrous earthquake which struck Armenia in 1988.
Partner news
Latest news
North Korea denies it was behind Kim Jong Nam's death "The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land," a statement said.
5 dead, 30 injured in bomb attack in Pakustan's Lahore The explosion took place in the Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes.
Michelle Rodriguez joins “Alita: Battle Angel” Rosa Salazar portrays the titular character and Rodriguez will play Gelda, a slim cyborg warrior in the original manga.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds’ thriller “Life” to close SXSW “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya.