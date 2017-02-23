PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released new trailer for its sci-fi film, "The Discovery". The nearly-two-minute video offers glimpses of Dr. Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford), the man who's responsible for scientifically proving the presence of "a new plane of existence" beyond death, AceShowbiz said.

"How can you keep a discovery so vital to our existence a secret?" asks Thomas to an interviewer (Mary Steenburgen) in the trailer. "You proved the existence of an afterlife," she replies, before adding, "Do you feel responsible for all of those people killing themselves?" Thomas calmly answers, "We opened the door for these people. Now we have to show them what's behind it.

The footage features Isla (Rooney Mara), who can be seen walking into the ocean as she tries to drown herself. Seeing Isla's attempt to commit suicide, Will (Jason Segel) is rushing to save her as he screams, "Isla!"

Directed by Charlie McDowell, "The Discovery" is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 31 on Netflix. The romantic sci-fi film also stars Jesse Plemons as Toby, Riley Keough as Lacey, Ron Canada as Cooper and Kimleigh Smith as Pam.