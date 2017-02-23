Robert Redford, Rooney Mara in "The Discovery" sci-fi trailer (video)
February 23, 2017 - 11:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix has released new trailer for its sci-fi film, "The Discovery". The nearly-two-minute video offers glimpses of Dr. Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford), the man who's responsible for scientifically proving the presence of "a new plane of existence" beyond death, AceShowbiz said.
"How can you keep a discovery so vital to our existence a secret?" asks Thomas to an interviewer (Mary Steenburgen) in the trailer. "You proved the existence of an afterlife," she replies, before adding, "Do you feel responsible for all of those people killing themselves?" Thomas calmly answers, "We opened the door for these people. Now we have to show them what's behind it.
The footage features Isla (Rooney Mara), who can be seen walking into the ocean as she tries to drown herself. Seeing Isla's attempt to commit suicide, Will (Jason Segel) is rushing to save her as he screams, "Isla!"
Directed by Charlie McDowell, "The Discovery" is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 31 on Netflix. The romantic sci-fi film also stars Jesse Plemons as Toby, Riley Keough as Lacey, Ron Canada as Cooper and Kimleigh Smith as Pam.
Top stories
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
David Ritter's documentary detailed the history of the Genocide with disturbing graphic images of death and destruction.
The 4th season of the Emmy-winning drama will once again be comprised of three episodes which promise "extraordinary cases."
Partner news
Latest news
North Korea denies it was behind Kim Jong Nam's death "The biggest responsibility for his death rests with the government of Malaysia as the citizen of the DPRK died in its land," a statement said.
5 dead, 30 injured in bomb attack in Pakustan's Lahore The explosion took place in the Defence Housing Authority suburb of the city, replete with upscale boutiques and cafes.
Michelle Rodriguez joins “Alita: Battle Angel” Rosa Salazar portrays the titular character and Rodriguez will play Gelda, a slim cyborg warrior in the original manga.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds’ thriller “Life” to close SXSW “Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya.