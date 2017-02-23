Instagram lets you upload sets of up to 10 photos and videos
February 23, 2017 - 12:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Instagram said Wednesday, February 22 it will let people upload and post up to 10 videos and photos at a time. You'll be able to swipe through them on your Instagram feed like slideshows or photo carousels, CNet report.
The move comes as some of the conventional wisdom of social networks is changing, largely thanks to the rise of Snapchat. Facebook's rival ushered in an era of casual social networking with its focus on disappearing photos and videos. Instead of sharing just highlights of your day, you could share everything, from the mundane to the amusing.
Instagram wants to get in on that. So now it's telling its users: Don't just post the highlight of the party -- post it all.
The multiple photos feature is not Instagram's first attempt to create a more relaxed attitude around sharing, CNet says. In August, it cloned one of Snapchat's most popular features and called it Instagram Stories, which lets people post strings of photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours. Now Stories has more than 150 million users a day.
Previously, photo carousels were only available to advertisers, but now they're coming to everyone.
