Angelina Jolie may soon reprise her role in “Maleficent 2”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Angelina Jolie may spend most of her time behind camera as director lately, but she is reportedly also eying several projects which she will possibly star in. In addition, Jolie may soon reprise her role as vengeful fairy Maleficent in "Maleficent 2", AceShowbiz said.

With Disney planning to make a large amount of live-action movies, "Maleficent 2" will possibly soon be developed as well. The first "Maleficent" movie gained a spectacular cume back in 2014, earning $758 million worldwide. "Maleficent 2" therefore is expected to repeat the success of its predecessor and follow the success of other Disney big hits, such as "The Jungle Book". Although "Maleficent 2" hasn't had a release date yet, the movie is expected to hit U.S theaters sometime in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie is also in talks to star in two large-scale Universal projects. The first one is an adaptation of Simon Sebag Montefiore's novel "Catherine the Great and Potemkin: The Imperial Love Affair", which follows the love affair between Catherine the Great and a Russian military leader. The second one is a World War II espionage drama based on Clare Mulley's book "The Spy Who Loved".

In terms of directing, Jolie recently helmed "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers". The movie is adapted from the memoir of Loung Ung, the survivor of Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. Jolie's next directorial project may be an adaptation of Alessandro Baricco's novel "Without Blood", which follows the brutality of unnamed war. Recently, Jolie has signed on to produce Disney's "The One and Only Ivan", a children's film based on Katherine Applegate's novel of the same name.