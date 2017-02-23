Kristen Stewart in to star in adventure-thriller “Underwater”
February 23, 2017 - 12:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fox is in talks with Kristen Stewart to star in adventure-thriller “Underwater”, produced by Chernin Entertainment, Variety reports.
Will Eubank, who helmed the sci-fi thriller “The Signal,” is directing “Underwater.” The story focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake, and is described as an underwater version of Michael Bay’s “Armageddon.”
Stewart would play the lead, a jaded crew member. The studio is planning to start production in New Orleans in March.
Stewart rose to fame as the lead in the five-film “Twilight” franchise. Her credits include “Snow White and the Huntsman,” “On the Road,” “Still Alice,” “Equals,” and “Clouds of Sils Maria,” for which she won the César Award for best supporting actress, making her the first American actress to win a César. Upcoming projects include “Lizzie” opposite Chloe Sevigny.
Fox-based Chernin is a producer on “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” and awards contender “Hidden Figures.” It’s also producing several upcoming high-profile Fox titles, including the Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn action-comedy “Snatched,” franchise entry “War for Planet of the Apes,” Idris Elba’s romance-adventure “The Mountain Between Us,” and Hugh Jackman’s P.T. Barnum biopic “The Greatest Showman.”
