Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds’ thriller “Life” to close SXSW

PanARMENIAN.Net - Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds’ space thriller “Life” will land down at South by Southwest, Variety reports.

The film will world premiere as the fest’s closing night movie on March 18.

“Life,” directed by Daniel Espinosa, also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya. The film, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, centers on a team of scientists aboard the International Space Station whose mission of discovery turns to one of primal fear when they find a rapidly evolving life form that caused extinction on Mars, and now threatens the crew and all life on Earth.

“We are thrilled to close out the 2017 SXSW Film Festival with such a special film as ‘Life,'” said Janet Pierson, SXSW’s director of film. “Our audiences will love this taut space thriller’s twists and turns as well as its amazing cast.”

Producers are Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn. Sony will release the film on March 24.

“I’m so honored that ‘Life’ has been chosen as the closing film at South by Southwest,” Espinosa said. “The people that flock to Austin each year are some of the most engaged and passionate fans of film out there and are the perfect audience to introduce our visceral sci-fi thriller. I hope that, with ‘Life,’ we find new ways to entertain them, terrify them, and thrill them.”

SXSW also announced the world premieres of “Atomic Blonde,” directed by David Leitch, and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, and John Goodman; and Parker Smith’s “Ramblin’ Freak.” SXSW will also hold a 10th anniversary screening of Gary Hustwit’s “Helvetica.”

“Atomic Blonde,” a spy thriller, was formerly titled “The Coldest City.” Focus will release “Atomic Blonde” on July 28.

SXSW will open on March 10 with the world premiere of Terrence Malick’s relationship drama “Song to Song,” starring Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, and Natalie Portman.

The festival is also holding the world premiere of Sony’s “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort, on March 11 — five months ahead of its U.S. release date.