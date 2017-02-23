Michelle Rodriguez joins “Alita: Battle Angel”
February 23, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Alita: Battle Angel" has wrapped filming, but there is one cast member who hasn't been announced until today. As AceShowbiz reports citing Entertainment Weekly, Michelle Rodriguez has secretly signed on to star in the movie adaptation of Yukito Kishiro's manga.
Rodriguez therefore will star opposite announced cast members which include Rosa Salazar, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, Christoph Waltz, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali and Keean Johnson. Salazar portrays the titular character and Rodriguez will play Gelda, a slim cyborg warrior in the original manga.
Rodriguez is well-known for her roles as a tough woman. The 38-year-old appeared in several "The Fast and the Furious" movies as Letty and appeared in "Avatar" as Trudy Chacon. Her upcoming movies include "The Assignment", "Milton's Secret" and "The Fate of the Furious". She also joins the upcoming "Smurfs: The Lost Village" to voice Smurfstorm.
"Alita: Battle Angel" imagines a post-apocalyptic world in 26th century, where society endures technological dark age after a massive war. The story focuses on Alita, a cyborg with an organic human brain and an artificial body. She's rescued from junkyard by a scientist who later becomes her surrogate father and helps her explore her mysterious past.
"Alita: Battle Angel" live-action movie is directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron. Although the movie has finished filming, it needs quite long time to build extensive visual effects which include plenty of CG and cyber body modifications. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 20, 2018.
